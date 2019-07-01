Aussies can get Audible and Kindle Unlimited free for three months

Amazon Prime Day isn’t too far away and, in the lead up to the big sale, the e-commerce giant is offering Australian Prime members a chance to experience some of its other services for free.

If you are an existing Prime member but have never tried Audible or Kindle Unlimited before, you can sign up for either one or both services between July 1 and July 31 and you can enjoy a three-month long free trial period for each service.

Now, presumably this means that those who haven't trialled Amazon Prime before can sign up for a free 30-day trial (making use of it during Amazon Prime Day while you're at it), and then sign up for both the Audible and Kindle Unlimited offers as well.

Audible and Kindle Unlimited are for booklovers. If you love to read, then Kindle Unlimited will give you access to over a million ebooks. If any of those ebooks have an audio version available on Audible, you’ll even be able to listen to the narration if you don’t have the time to read. To use Kindle Unlimited, you will need the Kindle app on your handheld device or get yourself an Amazon Kindle e-reader.

For booklovers who are constantly on the move, Audible is a great option. It’s the largest library of audiobooks and members can choose one audiobook each month regardless of price. Purchasing additional audiobooks won’t cost more than $14.95 each, and you can swap them out any time.

If you aren’t a Prime member already, now is the perfect time for you to sign up and take advantage of not just the three-month free trial of Audible and Kindle Unlimited, but also save a packet on a variety of goods during this year’s Prime Day.

Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial, then $6.99/m There are lots of perks of being a Prime member. Not only to you get to enjoy Prime Day each year, you also get fast and free delivery, no matter how much you spend, and free access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Twitch and much more. And it will only cost you $7 a month after a 30-day free trial.View Deal

Audible | 3 months free trial, then $16.45/m Listen to your favourite stories via the Audible app or via the Amazon Kindle Oasis if you have one. With narrations from great performers, the books you love with come alive. Normally there’s a 30-day free trial period, but for Prime members who sign up between July 1 and July 31, Amazon Australia has extended the free trial to three months.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | 3 months free, then $13.99/m For avid readers there’s nothing better than Kindle Unlimited. Read to your heart’s content without having to burn a hole in your pocket each time you buy a new book. You’ll even get access to Audible narrations of the books you purchase, all for just $14 a month. And for the month of July only, existing Prime members who sign up for the service for the first time will get a three-month long free trial instead of the usual 30 days.View Deal