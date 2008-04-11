Trending

Italian stallion defies credit crunch

180-watt Unison amp seeks fiery loudspeaker

Unison Research's new Unico 100 integrated amplifier

Laughing in the face of the credit crunch is Unison Research’s new Unico 100 integrated amplifier, which at £2,950 sits just below the company’s the top-of-the-range Unico 200.

The Italian company, known for its luxurious and beautifully crafted hi-fi, is continuing the trend of hybridising its integrateds with the Unico 100, which also sees solid-state and valve technology in unison.

Watts up?

Although not up to its Unico 200 bigger brother’s 250-watt output, the smaller Unico 100 still manages to pump out an impressive 180 watts (into eight ohms).

Just like the rest of the six-strong Unico amplifier range, the 100 features an ECC83 valve in the preamplifier stage, while the driver stage uses a near-identical configuration to the top Unico 200 and acclaimed Unico Secondo integrated amps. A true dual-mono design, the amp sports two mighty 450VA toroidal transformers to help deliver its colossal 180-watt output.

The Unico 100 is also the first Unison Research product to feature a digital volume control, which works with the firm’s in-house microcontroller program and the elegant wood/metal system remote control. The amp also boasts impressive flexibility – it is able to accommodate both balanced (XLR) and single-ended (phono) line-level sources.

