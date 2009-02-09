Arcam launches DAB+ FMJ T32 tuner

Sound off like you got a pair!

Arcam's latest shiny new tuner is the FMJ (Full Metal Jacket) T32, a state-of-the-art radio delivering audiophile quality from FM, AM, DAB, DAB+ and Sirius broadcasts.

The full-size receiver receives the full spectrum of digital radio transmissions (including band III and L-band), with next-gen DAB+ compatibility should any broadcaster have the guts to go ahead and implement it.

Until then, you're stuck with a toroidal power transformer and multiple low noise regulated DC power supplies with components mounted on double-sided fibreglass PCBs, playing good old his-tastic FM or compressed DAB programmes.

Full 'Pod control

The T32 uses Arcam's rDock or rLead system for hooking up your iPod and controlling it either via the remote or the Arcam's rather classy VFD display.

Automation freaks will like the RS232 input, IR jack input and ability to talk to a SiriusConnect HomeTuner, in case you get out of this stinking war and get shipped back to the good old US of A.

There's also an audiophile-quality Wolfson 8740 DAC and ultra high performance Burr Brown OPA2134 output op-amps.

This Full Metal Jacket is available now, in black or silver, for around £550.