AMD takes more of Intel’s market share in latest Steam Hardware Survey

AMD continues to still chip away at Intel’s lead in CPU market, having gained yet more ground in the latest Steam Hardware Survey.

It's no secret that AMD has been closing the gap on Intel in the Steam Survey for some time now. In September, AMD claimed a quarter of the market for the first time, having held just 18% of the market in June 2019.

The most recent figures show that AMD held 26.51 per cent of the Steam user CPU market in November, a 6% increase year-on-year. Unsurprisingly, Intel's market share decreased by the same amount to 73.49%.

AMD's continued growth is hardly surprising, as the company's Ryzen processors have been consistently making gains over Intel's offerings. For example, while Intel is gearing up to release its 14nm Rocket Lake processors, AMD recently released the 7nm Ryzen 5000 series, with the company’s first 5nm Zen 4 chips set to arrive in 2021.

It’s a different story when it comes to GPUs, however, with AMD’s share of the market remaining somewhat flat; Team Red claimed 16.5% of the graphics card market in November 2020, up from 15.5% this time last year.

Unsurprisingly, Nvidia continues to dominate, claiming 73.9% of Steam users. The GTX 1060 remains the company’s most popular card with 10.6% of the market, while AMD’s highest-ranking GPU is the AMD Radeon RX 580 with 2.14%.

Nvidia's RTX 3000 series GPUs have made an appearance in Steam's rankings for the first time, with the Nvidia RTX 3080 accounting for 0.23% of machines accessing the service in November.

Via Hexus