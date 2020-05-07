AMD Ryzen Pro CPU range takes the enterprise fight to Intel

After successfully launching its Ryzen Mobile 4000 series chips for consumer laptops, AMD has announced the launch of its updated Ryzen Pro CPU range.

These new processors have up to eight of the latest Zen 2 cores, up to Vega 7 computer graphics and are built using the latest TSMC 7nm process node technology.

Ryzen Pro is AMD's commercial platform that is specifically designed for company contracts, education deployments, medical use cases and for any other environment that requires the ability to easily manage devices across an entire workforce.

These processors have several features enabled that aren't turned on in AMD's consumer products and they also require additional validation at the manufacturing level. The company's Ryzen Pro CPUs also include AMD's Memory Guard which enables full encryption when a system is in hibernate mode to prevent potential attackers from accessing a user's data.

Ryzen Pro 4000 series

AMD plans to launch three Ryzen Pro 4000 series processors for mobile devices with a TDP of 15 W including a Ryzen 7 Pro, a Ryzen 5 Pro and a Ryzen 3 Pro .

These new CPUs contain a number of improvements over the previous generation Ryzen Pro 3000 series by increasing core counts across the stack and increasing the underlying microarchitecture all while using the same amount of power.

These improvements have made a difference in performance and AMD says that its Ryzen Pro 4000 series processors have 29 percent increased single threaded performance, 132 percent increased multithreaded performance and 13 percent increased graphics performance. When compared to similar products from Intel, AMD's new processors provide 32 percent better performance for digital content creation and productivity in benchmarks which try to emulate real world performance.

Senior vice president and general manager of AMD's client business unit, Saeid Moshkelani provided further insight on the company's new Ryzen Pro 4000 series processors in a press release, saying:

“With the launch of AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD once again defines the new standard for PC experiences – from high-end desktop computing to ultrathin and gaming notebooks, and now the modern business notebook. Built on the ground-breaking ‘Zen 2’ architecture and 7nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, reliable security features, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to significantly elevate the capabilities of the ultrathin notebook in any work environment.”

