This is the cheapest Ryzen PC workstation on the market

At less than USD300, including delivery from Aliexpress (which delivers globally), this desktop PC from Chinese manufacturer Ipason is probably the most affordable Ryzen-based workstation on the market - and it can double as a gaming PC too.

Based on the Ryzen 3 2200G APU, it can trounce Intel Core i3-800T CPUs usually found in devices at this price. Its CPU benchmark (6840 points) is achieved using four cores clocked at up to 3.7GHz and more than 6MB cache.

Its Radeon Vega 8 Graphics offers eight graphics cores clocked at up to 1.1GHz and delivers one of the best graphics performances from an integrated video subsystem. Ipason claims that it should offer the same experience as an Nvidia Geforce GT1030 discrete GPU.

Ipason Ryzen workstation - $298.35 from AliExpress

As expected, it comes with a mATX motherboard, which means connectivity options are limited. It features an HDMI port, six USB connectors, an Ethernet LAN plug and three audio inputs. There is, however, room for expansion thanks to the generously-sized casing (available in black or white).

Add in 8GB of memory (sadly, single RAM module) and a 120GB SSD and you've got a fairly decent base unit.

Note, the bundle lacks a keyboard and a mouse, which could prove more challenging to procure due to the current global pandemic.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.