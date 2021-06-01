AMD finally takes on DLSS with FidelityFX Super Resolution

After around a year of teasing that it's coming, AMD has finally confirmed that its FidelityFX Super Resolution tech is coming on June 22.

AMD made the announcement as part of its Computex 2021 keynote, and it looks to deliver a similar performance boost to Nvidia's DLSS (deep learning super sampling) technology. However, unlike Nvidia's upscaling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution will work on any recent graphics card, as AMD has demonstrated the tech working on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in GodFall.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, based on Team Red's own claims, should provide a up to a whopping 2x performance jump on AMD graphics cards using the Quality mode of Super Resolution, and up to a 2x performance boost in its Performance mode. These numbers come from GodFall at 4K with ray tracing on an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, so it's not clear if these numbers will change at all on other graphics cards.

AMD does share some brief information about the technology working with its competitor's graphics cards, but not the same breakdown we see for the 6800 XT. Also in Godfall, but at 1440p, AMD claims that the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 can go from 27 fps to 38 fps at 1440p, using the Epic Preset and FidelityFX Super Resolution with its Quality mode. That's not the same 2x performance jump that AMD's own card boasts, but that's still a 41% performance jump.

We'll have to see for ourselves how this technology fares once we can get our hands on it for some more in-depth testing on June 22. But for right now, just based on AMD's own claims, this technology is looking extremely promising.