Horizon Zero Dawn tips and tricks

While some arrows are locked to specific bows - the precision bow will only fire precision arrows, for instance - your standard hunters bow (and its variants) can fire up to three different types of arrow. You can only fire and craft standard arrows from the start, which cause basic damage, but you’ll need to buy fire arrows and hardpoint arrows from vendors to be able to craft them from your crafting radial wheel.

Hold down R1 to bring it up and you’ll see the three types on the far left of the wheel - simply select which one you need to craft, hold X and you’ll be able to craft up to 10 of these vastly different arrows in mere seconds. As an extra bit of advice, collect loads of wood in your first few hours (you can carry as much as you like as wood only takes up one slot in your inventory) - you’ll need it.