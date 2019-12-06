Best free anti-ransomware software tools of 2020

When ransomware first became a big news story, a lot of major security software companies provided free tools to try and get rid of the ransomware infection on users' machines.

However, since then ransomware has evolved from being a small-time nuisance to a big-time business and has become much more sophisticated. A particular problem is that these days cybercriminals are employing military-grade encryption that makes it almost impossible for free tools to be able to remove a major ransomware infection.

The result is that anti-ransomware tools that vendors such as Avast, Trendmicro, Bitdefender, and Kaspersky originally released have becoming increasingly ineffective, and Bitdefender has even withdrawn from the market.

The sad truth today is that if you do suffer from a ransomware attack, while you can try the few tools featured below to counter it, chances are you are not going to be able to remove much of the ransomware that is now on the market.

However, there is some good news, the first of which is that ransomware has become much more targeted these days, so that ordinary users are less likely to suffer from it. There are also privacy and security tools for general users, such as free VPNs that could help keep you safer online.

Additionally, most of the best antivirus software and free anti-malware software will have protections against ransomware built in.

On top of this, for ordinary users backing up their most import files offline or online through a cloud storage solution, chances are they can recover them if you access them from a different machine.

For businesses, really it's long past time to have a full disaster recovery software platform in place, to ensure that - should a ransomware attack get past your existing endpoint security - you can at least recover everything you need from a recent or even real-time backup.

Altogether, ransomware remains bad news and its likely to become worse, and while we've tried to list the best tools for removing it, do be aware that they have limitations and that prevention is the much better strategy.

If you haven't yet fallen victim to a ransomware attack and want to protect your PC proactively, consider a dedicated prevention tool like ZoneAlarm Anti-Ransomware, which uses behavioral analysis to identify processes that act like ransomware – even if it's not yet a specific known threat – and automatically backs up your files if it detects anything. It carries a subscription fee, so we haven't included it in our main roundup, but $1.99 per month for one PC is a modest fee compared to the ransoms charged by criminals.

(Image credit: Avast)

Solutions designed to defeat different strains of ransomware

Step-by-step guidance

Tackles 21 forms of ransomware

Frequently updated

Not all ransomware encrypts data in the same way, so security software providers have to create specific solutions as new threats emerge. At the time of writing, the security experts at Avast have developed Free Ransomware Decryption Tools to tackle 21 different strains of file-locking ransomware.

To help you work out which one you need, Avast has provided a detailed description of how each form of ransomware works, what extension you’ll see on the encrypted files, and an example of the type of message the virus creators have prepared for their victims.

Once you’ve downloaded the appropriate tool, it will guide you through the process of wiping out the ransomware without paying the criminals. You’ll need to provide two versions of the same file – an encrypted one, and the original.

This will be easiest if you made a backup before the infection, but Avast also suggests locations where you might be able to find unaffected original files. The tool will then compare the two and use the results to determine the password.

Download here: Avast Free Ransomware Decryption Tools

(Image credit: Trend Micro)

A single download that can defeat 27 breeds of ransomware

All tools provided in one download

Regular updates

Decryption may be incomplete

Trend Micro Ransomware File Decryptor is updated regularly with new ransomware definitions, and at the time of writing it can release files locked by 27 different types of ransomware and their variants.

Unlike Avast, Trend Micro bundles all its decryption tools into one bundle, but you still need to tell it what form of ransomware it’s dealing with. Trend Micro’s site provides information to help you identify your particular infection, plus contact details for its technical support department if you’re not sure.

Once that’s done, provide a sample file for the Decryptor to analyze, and it will get to work. Decryption can take anything from a couple of minutes to several hours, depending on the type of encryption used.

The File Decryptor Tool isn’t perfect – some forms of ransomware are particularly tricky, and can only be partially decrypted – but the company is constantly working to improve it, and it’s an excellent tool for use in an emergency.

Download here: Trend Micro Ransomware File Decryptor Tool

(Image credit: Trend Micro)

Release a locked PC, even if you can't access Safe Mode

Can run outside Windows

Regular updates

Doesn't decrypt files

There are two Trend Micro Ransomware Screen Unlocker Tools – one for PCs that are locked so you can’t log into Normal Mode, but you can access Safe Mode with Networking via the BIOS menu, and another for situations where both mode are blocked.

The first of these can be downloaded directly on the affected PC in Safe Mode with Networking. Once it’s installed, reboot the PC into Normal Mode (with the locked screen) and tap [Ctrl]+[Alt]+[T]+[I] to scan for ransomware and remove it,

The other version of the tool has to be downloaded using an uninfected computer and saved to a USB stick. You can then use to boot the locked machine. Once initiated, the unlocker will perform a scan, then remove any ransomware it detects, releasing your PC.

Like Trend Micro’s File Decryptor, the two versions of Screen Unlocker benefit from regular updates to combat new forms of ransomware.

Download here: Trend Micro Ransomware Screen Unlocker Tools

(Image credit: Kaspersky )

Comprehensive ransomware protection for your small business

Proactive ransomware protection

Can undo malicious actions

Monitors network activity

Ransomware on your home computer is bad enough, but an infection that locks you out of your business PCs could be an absolute disaster. Your accounts, customer data, client information and work could all be encrypted – and it could affect multiple machines on the same network.

Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool for Business is designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) protect their data from such a catastrophe. Like Bitdefender Anti-Ransomware, it’s a preventative tool designed to prevent infection in the first place rather than decrypt files or unlock your desktop.

Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool runs happily alongside your regular security suite, monitoring network activity for anything that matches known ransomware behavior. Its threat database is stored on Kaspersky’s cloud servers, so updates are pushed out to all users immediately

Download here: Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool for Business