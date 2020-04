Excellence Award

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2019.

(Image credit: AMD)

Winner: AMD Zen 2 chiplet architecture

Set the foundation for an unprecedented disruption in CPU pricing and performance – the effects of which will be seen for many years – and is the most significant and impactful evolution in PC CPU design since the first dual-core desktop processor in 2005, pushing single processors to 64 cores and beyond.