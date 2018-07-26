YouTube VR finally lands on Samsung Gear VR

YouTube VR is likely one of the more popular free VR services, yet while Daydream View, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR owners have been able to enjoy it for a while, so far owners of Samsung’s Gear VR headset have been left out. But that’s all changed now.

YouTube has announced that its VR app is now available for the Gear VR and that you’ll be able to download it from the Oculus Store starting this week.

It’s a move that should help keep the Gear VR competitive with the Daydream View, but it has come alongside some updates to YouTube VR that you’ll be able to access whatever platform you’re on.

Watch together

These include the ability to watch and discuss videos with other YouTube VR users in a communal, virtual space.

New, exclusive VR content is on the way to YouTube VR too, such as backstage videos, a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of various musicians, a day in the life of global female leaders, and an action-packed race to escape a digital world. All of this content should be arriving over the next few months.

The Oculus Go is another VR option

Via Phone Arena