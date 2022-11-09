You're no longer rewarded infinite money for hiding corpses in Cyberpunk 2077

Audio player loading…

Hiding bodies will have to be its own reward after the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch, as developer CD Projekt RED has fixed a glitch where you could get infinite money for stashing corpses in car trunks.

Patch 1.61 is Cyberpunk 2077 ’s first next-gen-only update. It squashes plenty of the game’s many glitches and bugs , though some of which you may have hoped the developers would miss, including the bizarre glitch that awards you infinite money for dumping corpses in containers' car trunks.

Don’t lose your eddie

Despite being released almost two years ago, the open-world RPG has become infamous for being riddled with bugs since day one. These varied from game-breaking bugs to amusing glitches, with the worst of the bunch having been patched out in the updates since its December 2020 release.

However, Cyberpunk still has ways to go before it feels truly complete. From mission-critical evidence not spawning to garage doors not opening, there are still a great many glitches persisting today. Granted, some of the bugs and glitches are kind of hilarious.

Take, for example, this gem of a patch note: “Fixed an issue where putting a corpse into a container or a trunk, walking away, and then coming back could give a player an infinite amount of money”. That’s video game gold, right there.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.61 contains many other fixes, including 20 quest bugs that have stopped us from progressing in missions. You can read all about the fixes in the patch notes (opens in new tab).

Also listed in the notes are multiple fixes for the PC specifically, including irritating frame drops and game-crashing weapon upgrades that have plagued the game and scuppered the progress of many frustrated players' progress.

Next gen-trification

Two years later, Cyberpunk is proving to its player base that it’s worth their time. This will get trickier for those who don’t own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S ; although last-gen players will have access to bug-fixing patches, they won’t receive any more fresh content and will have to make do with the game as it is.

Why would last-gen players stick with a game that still feels broken after years of patching and fixes, especially with upcoming RPGs such as Hogwarts Legacy promising a fluid, polished, fully-supported experience even if you don’t have money for a state-of-the-art console?