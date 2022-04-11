Cyberpunk 2077 isn't dead yet as CD Projekt confirms expansions

Audio player loading…

A CD Projekt Red developer has confirmed there are Cyberpunk 2077 expansions in development, reassuring fans the RPG isn’t dead.

“We're still improving the game because we are all aware that there is work to be done,” Quest director Pawel Sasko said in a recent livestream captured on Reddit (opens in new tab) (via TheGamer (opens in new tab)),

Sasko’s comments come on the heels of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 , the game’s biggest update yet, which fixed some key issues with the title, such as car handling, AI crowd reactions, and rebalancing the loot system. The patch also ushered in dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

“I cannot tell you anything about our future plans,” Sasko said on the stream, “but I can assure you that we are working on expansions.”

Sasko’s assurances will be a relief to players worried CD Projekt RED had abandoned Cyberpunk 2077 to focus on The Witcher 4 . The game had a disastrous start to life when it launched at the end of 2020, Sony even pulled Cyberpunk from the PlayStation store because it was so full of bugs.

While patch 1.5 has improved the game, according to SteamCharts (opens in new tab) it didn’t bring a big boost to the player count, only hitting 59,000 concurrent players alongside the patch’s release – a far cry from the 830,000 it had at launch.

However, the patch’s reception seems to have been enough for CD Projekt Red as Sasko said: ‘We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more...incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it.’

The comments are encouraging as the developer recently announced the next Witcher title, which could have seen CD Projekt Red drop its troubled title. However, it seems that the developer remains committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 for now.