Xiaomi Mi 6X with dual cameras, slim metal design teased

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 6X at a launch event on April 25th. In the run-up to the launch, the company has teased the design and colours of the smartphone. Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that the Mi 6X will feature 20MP cameras on the front as well as the back.

Xiaomi Mi 6X design and specifications

In the latest teaser, Xiaomi has shown off the slim metallic design of the Mi 6X in addition to the colour options; the phone will come in five colours – Blue, Pink, Red, Gold and Black colours. The teaser also reveals that Xiaomi has made a small but significant change in the design – while many of its smartphones so far have featured plastic caps on the top and the bottom of the back, the Mi 6X will feature a full metal design with antenna lines running on the top and the bottom.

Coming to the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, several reports have suggested that the smartphone will feature a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. Xiaomi will launch the phone with the latest version of MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Mi 6X will sport a 20MP main camera along with an 8MP secondary camera on the back. On the front, there will be a 20MP camera with an LED flash for improved selfies in low lighting conditions.

Several reports so far have suggested that the Mi 6X could be launched as the Mi A2 as part of the Android One program. The company will reveal more details about the smartphone today and in the coming days ahead of the official launch.