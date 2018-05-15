Xiaomi has discounted the Mi Band 2, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Router 3C

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that three of its products will be available for a discounted price for a limited period of time. The discounts have been announced for a limited period of time and they are valid up to May 16 or till the stocks last.

The Mi Band 2, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Router 3C are the three devices which have received a temporary discount. This discount is available on mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. While the Mi Band 2 and the Mi Router 3C are available from both Amazon and Flipkart, the Mi Car charger is limited to mi.com and Amazon.

Earlier, Xiaomi had announced a permanent price cut on some of its accessories, including the Mi Band 2 strap, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Powerbank 2 to pass on the benefits of the Goods and Services Tax to its customers.

The current discount has been timed with the Flipkart’s Big Shopping days sale and Amazon India’s Summer sale. This discount has brought the prices of all three products at the same level on Amazon, Flipkart as well as mi.com.

Here are the temporary prices of the three accessories: