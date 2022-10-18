Xbox Series X's premium controller is now in Xbox Design Lab

Audio player loading…

Xbox Series X|S owners can now craft their very own Elite Series 2 controller in the Xbox Design Lab.

As Xbox Series X|S's premium pad, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is highly coveted for its superb build quality, swappable modules and customizable back paddles. But until now, it's only been available in black or white color schemes.

As of today, though, the Xbox Elite Series 2 has arrived in the Xbox Design Lab. Microsoft's custom controller building site lets you trick out your own pad with alternate color schemes for the shell, triggers, analog sticks and more. You can even add an engraving for a small fee.

The base price for a custom Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is $149.99 / £124.99 / AU$219.95, lodging it between the original model's prices and the cheaper Core in White Edition. Like the latter, an Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 sells its add-ons (like carry case and back paddles) separately.

So if you want the full Elite package, expect to pay a bit more. As a bonus, selecting all the accessories will discount the price to $209.99 / £179.99 / AU$279.95. And yes, you can change the color of those flappy back paddles and the Xbox logo on the carry case.

Xbox Design Lab gets even better

Xbox Elite 2 controllers are now available in the Xbox Design Lab. You can customize everything with colors, and even the paddles and the Xbox logo on the carry case. Full details here: https://t.co/OtIJF30dcC pic.twitter.com/f5VbXMlrauOctober 18, 2022 See more

Microsoft has teased the arrival of the Elite Series 2 in Xbox Design Lab before. But it's honestly come a little sooner than I expected. Its addition means that Xbox Design Lab is much more robust in the options it affords those looking for a more bespoke controller.

There's a few improvements I'd like to see, though. There aren't as many color options in Xbox Design Lab for the Elite Series 2 versus the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. You also can't apply that basic pad's camo or Pride patterns, which is a shame if you're looking for that. Still, it's great that Elite Series 2 customization is here at all.

Even though Xbox Series X|S's main two controllers are now accounted for in Xbox Design Lab, I think the site still has room to grow. I'd eventually love to see the Xbox Adaptive Controller reach the service, as its plain white design means it's sorely lacking in color options.

I'm also pleasantly surprised at the relatively low price of a fully customized Elite Series 2 pad. If you elect to buy the controller and all its accessories, it still works out cheaper than (or comparable to, depending on where you live) the DualSense Edge; the price of which was recently revealed to be $199.99 / £209.99 (around AU$318.95).

So if you've been waiting for the right moment to pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, its addition to Xbox Design Lab might be the right time for you. If you've a thing for custom designs, that is.