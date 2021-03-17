Xbox Series X restock today: our Twitter tracker tells you when it's back in stock

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker is providing live updates on where to find the Microsoft console, and we did see it in stock at a retailer in the US today – for a mere two minutes. It may be back in stock tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, at Amazon. We are exclusively reporting that the Amazon PS5 restock time is early in the morning, so there's an off-chance the new Xbox will be there, too. Nothing is confirmed.

Here's how to get Xbox Twitter tracker alerts when it's back in stock:

Need it? Follow our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next Xbox drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

It'll look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

12 trusted Xbox Series X restock stores

Important: Buying Xbox Series X through Twitter is the wrong move. Only purchase the console through verified stories that we send through our Xbox Twitter tracker account, including these 12 sources.

The Xbox Series X has actually become the harder next-gen console to find in stock in the last two weeks. That's because Best Buy didn't actually launch a restock of the Microsoft video game system on Friday as expected – it was limited to the PS5.

But that also means that retailer stores in the US have had some new Xbox inventory building up over the last few weeks. Best Buy didn't have enough in all of its warehouses to deploy it last Friday, so it's a possibility for this upcoming Friday.

There's a chance of an Amazon Xbox Series X restock this week. Again, our sources are saying that 46,000 Sony consoles are being prepped for tomorrow, March 18, but American retailers like to launch both consoles at the same time. We've seen that from Walmart, Target and GameStop with almost every restock. The latest Best Buy stock was the exception.

We've had success: about 25% of our Xbox Series X Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Our DMs are open to tips in case more people with inside knowledge want to clue everyone in on when to expect new console restock. We've gotten internal images from both Target and Best Buy in recent weeks.

Best Buy employees have sent TechRadar photos of their stockpile of Xbox Series X consoles – and they're saying the restock is going to launch soon. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order from retail stores when we expect the Xbox restock. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for an Xbox restock that doesn't exist for in-store purchase.

The Xbox restock schedule

The official Microsoft Xbox Store has had the most reliable Xbox Series X restock in the this week, but it also went out of stock within minutes. There our other US stores that have had restock: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, ANTonline and GameStop were the ones to check in early March.

The problem people are having is that stores like Walmart and Best Buy will initially come back in stock and sell out within seconds. They get turned off. However, with a few simple page refreshes, it may come back in stock.

American retailers release Xbox restock in short waves. Consumers are also likely to cancel their order midway through or their credit card gets denied and the inventory goes back into the system five minutes later. This is what extends restock and why we recommend being persistent.

Xbox Series X restock success stories

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next Xbox stock from 12 sources, and we've seen a few Xbox Series X consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.