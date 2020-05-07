Xbox Series X gameplay reveal live blog: we'll be reporting live on the stream

Today's the day! The day Microsoft offers up its Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event, where we'll finally get a look at next-gen games in action for the first time during a special episode of Inside Xbox.

And the good news is you can follow along live right here, with our Xbox Series X gameplay reveal live blog, where we'll be providing expert analysis and opinion on everything that's announced.

So what are we expecting Microsoft to show off today? Well, the company has confirmed that this event will focus primarily on third-party Xbox Series X games. So unfortunately, we won't be seeing the likes of Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2 today, sorry folks. We also won't be seeing any hardware, so we'll have to wait a little longer to get confirmation on the Xbox Series X's price.

However, we will be seeing next-gen gameplay for the first time ever, with Ubisoft confirming Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be one of the games on show.

In addition, expect first looks, sneak peeks and trailers for upcoming Xbox Series X games as well as world premiere announcements. Microsoft has also confirmed it will reveal the list of Xbox Series X games which will utilize its innovative Smart Delivery feature. It's shaping up to be quite the event.

The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal will kick off at 4pm BST/ 11am ET/ 8am PT.

Xbox Series X gameplay reveal live blog

All times in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

03:15 - We're still a few hours away from the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, but we're already looking forward to seeing what Microsoft has to show us. What are you most looking forward to?

