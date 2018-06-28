"World's first" 5G network launches

A Nordic operator has claimed to have launched the world's first commercial 5G network.

Elisa says that it has unleashed its next-generation networks in the Finnish city of Tampere and the Estonian capital Tallinn this week.

The launch makes Elisa the first to reveal its 5G network offering, with many operators looking towards a launch next year.

Finland is aiming to be one of the world's leaders in 5G technology, with the country's government aiming to dole out the first spectrum licences in the autumn.

5G world first

The occasion was commemorated by a video call between Finnish minister of transport and communications Anne Berner and Estonian minister of economic affairs and infrastructure Kadri Simson.

The call was made using the first commercial 5G terminal devices in the world, supplied by Huawei.

"5G makes it possible to use completely new applications in areas like transportation, health care, energy efficiency improvement and entertainment," said Elisa CEO Veli-Matti Mattila.

"Finland is already among the global leaders in the use of mobile data. Elisa actively enables Finland to continue leadership in mobile data usage by opening commercial 5G network first in the world."

"With the help of 5G services, consumers as well as corporate and institutional customers will get lots of new value when modern applications can be used more efficiently and it becomes possible to develop new applications."