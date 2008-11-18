ECLIPSE beats Tom-Tom to GPS award

A host of gadgets have been awarded gongs in the CES Best of Innovations 2009 awards, including some smaller names snaffling the title.

ECLIPSE's AVN726E In-Vehicle Navigation System has beaten the likes of Garmin and Tom-Tom to pick up the award of Best In-Vehicle Navigation/Telematics/ITS, while JWIN Electronics Corporation's i1166 has been voted the best PMP thanks to its 9in screen and iPod / DVD playback abilities.

Green and grand

Greener products have also got their day in the sun too, with the ChargePod docking system for laptops and mobile phones and the 4Home Energy EM-3200 energy management solutions picking up the Portable Power and Eco-Design and Sustainable Technology awards respectively.

The awards also honoured the LG Dare, which is doing very well in regions such as the US, with a 3.2MP camera and a decent touchscreen too.

The Innovations Design and Engineering Awards have been going since 1976, and honour the best feats of technology, judged by a panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade press.