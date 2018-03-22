Best Apple Watch apps for your smartwatch in 2018

The Apple Watch is onto its third generation now, and the aptly-named Apple Watch 3 is proving pretty popular - so that's why you're probably here checking out the new apps.

In fact, it's one of the best smartwatch options out there, and now we're at the third generation it's becoming a particularly accomplished smart option for your wrist.

The number one question we hear from new Apple Watch owners is, "what apps should I download first?" To make answering that query easier, we devised a thorough list of the best Apple Watch apps. With the right choices, your new digital timepiece will become so much more.

Before you get into that though, remember to head into the Apple Watch main app on your iPhone - that's where you'll see a list of the apps already installed on your phone that can also be transferred to your Watch. If you see any you like the look of here, you'll need to download them to your iPhone first.

Make sure you tag the apps you want on your watch - and disable the ones you don't, as that will take up valuable space you can use to add music onto - especially great if you have the Apple Watch 3 LTE version, and an Apple Music subscription.

See our video review of the Apple Watch Series 3 below...

New this week: Streaks

The trick to living better isn’t to damn near kill yourself on a treadmill and then give up after a few weeks. It’s to make smaller, lasting changes to your life, changes that you can and will actually stick to. And that’s what Streaks offers.

Whether you’re trying to eat more healthily, exercise more or break a smoking habit, Streaks enables you to track positive and negative habits. It offers a range of reporting tools so you can see exactly how well you’re doing, and you can track up to 12 different tasks at once.

They needn’t be exercise or eating tasks: you can remind yourself to walk the dog, study, take vitamins or practice a musical instrument. It’s good to see wheelchair users included in the default tasks list too.

Where Streaks really shines is in its integration with the Health app, which enables it to pull data to use for monitoring suitable targets you’ve set. That reduces a lot of the form-filling of similar apps, and it’s particularly effective if you’re trying to work on good healthy habits or eliminate unhealthy ones, or both.

There’s a Complication too, so that you don’t forget your goals, and the whole thing is customizable so that you can get it just-so.