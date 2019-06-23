Vodafone's mega 100GB data SIM only deal returns - now with added bonuses

Well ladies and gentlemen, it's back. Vodafone's impressive 100GB SIM only deal has once again returned with its affordable pricing and massive data cap. Only this time it has made its comeback with some variety, giving you options on how you like your deal.

There is effectively three different versions of this offer. The first two drastically drop the price of your SIMO through cashback, one offering £90 in cashback and the other £120.

Weirdly, we would personally recommend the lower amount, simply because it comes through to you automatically. The second cashback option comes in the form of redemption. That means you have to claim back your money in five separate instalments, the perfect option for those determined to get the best saving.

Finally, if the cashback offers above don't manage to win you over, there's another option and it is exclusive to TechRadar readers. Skip the cashback and you could get a free pair of wireless Jays headphones, which cost £69.95 on Amazon.co.uk.

No matter which of the above options you choose, this is an excellent SIM only offer that is more than worth going for - we have more details about them below. With the exclusion of other offers from Smarty and Three on unlimited data, you won't find anything quite like this for value.



Vodafone SIM only deal + cashback

Vodafone SIMO on Red Extra | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + £90 cashback

£24 a month is a pretty great price for this much data, but throw in the £90 cashback and this deal becomes exceptional. After the cashback is taken into account, you're effectively only paying £16.50 each month. The 100GB of data should be more than enough for most people, allowing for all of your streaming and internet surfing needs.

Vodafone SIMO on Red Extra | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + £120 cashback by redemption

If you're of a more determined character, this deal could save you even more money. Switching from automatic cashback to cashback by redemption, you would be paying an effective £14 a month. That's a price no other offer can even come close to. The only downside, you have to claim back your money through five instalments throughout your contract.

Vodafone SIM only deal + free headphones

Vodafone SIMO on Red Extra | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month + Free Jay headphones

The exact same deal as above, but if the idea of cashback doesn't bother you, maybe you would prefer some headphones. On top of your 100GB data SIM only deal, you'll also get a free pair of Jays over-ear headphones. Costing £69.95 on Amazon.co.uk, this is a nice added bonus to your new big data contract and is completely exclusive to TechRadar readers.



With 25 hours of Bluetooth playtime, immersive bass, noise isolation, touch controls and sound well above its price range, these headphones are an excellent addition to this SIMO.

What if I want a shorter term SIM only deal?

Not too keen on committing to a full year of Vodafone? No problem.

If you want some flexibility with your SIMO then Smarty, a relatively new player to the game, has an incredible unlimited data offer right now. Cutting the price down to an incredible £18.75, there is no beating this offer for unlimited data.

Where this offer really shines is in its flexibility. You are simply tied into a 1-month rolling contract, allowing you to leave whenever you want. Stay for 1 month or your whole lifetime and you will pay £18.75 either way.