Video streaming over 4G: which service is best for you?

With 4G signals stretching further than ever before, decent on-the-go streaming is now a reality in the UK.

This means you no longer have to go through the tedious trudge of downloading big files before watching video on your smartphone or tablet outside.

Great streaming capabilities, though, come with a frankly baffling number of choices. There's a glut of video streaming apps available that are all demanding to be the one on-demand service you use.

From free services, such as YouTube, to Netflix's no-strings-attached streaming approach to the premium subscription model of SkyGo - there are plenty of ways to watch TV and movies away from the comfort of your living room.

TechRadar, in association with EE, took to the streets of London to put the most popular streaming services to the test, so check out the video below to see which are the best on-demand apps around.