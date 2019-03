With CES over for another year and the digital dust finally settled, we have decided to cut through the mountain of product releases to bring you the Best tech of CES.

CES 2012 won't go down in history as the best tech show on the planet as there wasn't really one product which stood out. Instead it was product lines like Ultrabooks and OLED TVs which grabbed the headlines.

But that's not to say there weren't some outstanding gadgets on show – just check our video to find out to more.