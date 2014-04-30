Movies by the inch: is this the future of film?

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the outspoken CEO of Dreamworks Animation, has come up with a revolutionary new way to charge for movies: by the size of screen you're watching on.

The theory is that you'd pay less to watch a film on a tablet screen than you would on your home TV.

Katzenberg explained, "A movie screen will be $15. A 75-inch TV will be $4.00. A smartphone will be $1.99." It's not clear how this set-up would affect streaming services like Netflix, if at all, nor how film companies would stop people paying for the smartphone version then showing it on a TV using AirPlay or Chromecast.

A decade away

Regardless of the obvious technical questions over the scheme, Katzenberg is pretty confident that this set-up will replace traditional film release windows, and it'll be in place within 10 years.

We're already seeing some companies release their films in cinemas and on-demand at the same time - is this the next logical step?