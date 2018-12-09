Video: The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a powerhouse with a camera setup that no other phone can match

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is easily the most innovative smartphone of this year offering top-end specs, a beautiful design and features that will power the next generation of smartphones.

It also has the most versatile camera we have ever seen on a smartphone which includes the primary 40MP wide-angle f/1.8 lens bundled with a 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto and an ultra-wide 16MP, f/2.2 lens. The combination of these three Leica lenses allows you to take smartphone photography to new levels

We tested the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro under different lighting conditions, indoors, outdoors, macro and ultra-wide modes and the camera lived up to the hype surrounding it.