Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Bundesliga online from anywhere

In seemingly unstoppable, title-winning form before the Bundesliga was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern Munich will be hoping to maintain their momentum in their first game back after lockdown - read on to find out how to watch a Union Berlin vs Bayern Munch live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Union's Signal-Iduna-Park on Sunday May 17. Kick-off is at at 6pm local time (CEST). That means a 5pm BST kick-off time in the UK and a 12pm ET or 9am PT start in the US.

Hosts Union Berlin had been enjoying a cracking debut season in the Bundesliga up until the league's suspension, with Urs Fischer's side muscling their way into contention for European qualification.

The tight makeup of this year's league means that while Union are seven points away from a Europa League spot, they're also just eight away from a relegation play-off position.

Bayern Munich have a four-point advantage at the top of the table, wining 10 of their last 11 games before lockdown, but there's plenty of games left for their title run to potentially go astray and rivals Borussia Dortmund are hot on their heels.

The enforced break has allowed Bayern to get star striker and current Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski fit again, but an ankle injury looks set to keep on-loan Philippe Coutinho sidelined.

Union have lost just two of their last eight league matches on home soil but their visitors on Sunday afternoon couldn't be any tougher. Check out our guide below and see how easy it is to get a reliable Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Don't miss a goal: get a Bundesliga live stream for every match

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch coverage of the match from your home broadcaster, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live in the UK

How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: US live stream

In the US, Fox Sports is the TV home of the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Saturday's game will broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Sports Go app for tablets and smartphones. Anyone who doesn't have cable but wants easy access to Fox Sports may want to consider Hulu. The popular streaming service's Hulu + Live TV package typically includes the two main Fox Sports channels - FS1 and FS2, but check your local availability here - and offers a FREE 1-week trial so you can see if it's the right option for you. If you subscribe to such a service, remember that it doesn't have to stop streaming if you leave your country of origin - just use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid wherever you are.

Here are all of the best US VPNs

How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have it as part of your TV package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream (in HD) all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to check out a VPN and access the coverage. Kick-off for Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich in Canada on Saturday is at 9.30pm ET or 6.30am PT.

How to live stream Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich in Australia

If you need a welcome distraction of top flight football from the lockdown boredom in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports who have exclusive live coverage rights to the Bundesliga for the remaining games of this season. You don't have to pay a premium price, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Saturday's clash between RB Leipzig vs Freiburg will be on beIN Sports 1 with kick-off at 11.30pm AEST. Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. If you already subscribe to one of these services but find yourself away from Oz for this weekend's big Bundesliga restart, remember you can always deploy a VPN to access the coverage you'd normally watch (and almost certainly pay for) back home.



How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich: New Zealand live stream