This new Opera browser is dedicated to crypto

In addition to its existing browser, Opera has unveiled a new Web3 browser which is now in beta on Windows, Mac and Android as part of its “Crypto Browser Project”.

The company's new browser is based around cryptocurrency and will provide users with an easier way to browse decentralized apps, games and metaverse platforms for a more seamless cross-platform experience.

Opera's Web3 browser also comes equipped with a news and data aggregator called “Crypto Corner” that will include key information on crypto news, crypto asset prices and gas fees as well as on crypto events, airdrops and even podcasts. Just like with Opera browser, the company's new browser will include a no-long VPN as well as a native ad and tracker blocker for additional privacy and security.

EVP of mobile at Opera, Jorgen Arnesen explained in a press release that the company created its new Crypto Browser Project to give users a simplified Web3 experience, saying:

"The interest in Web3 continues to grow but none of the existing web browsing experiences offered today are built to create a seamless and secure user experience in the decentralized web. Opera's Crypto Browser Project promises a simpler, faster, more private Web3 experience for users. It simplifies a Web3 user experience that is often bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use for the decentralized web to reach its full potential."

Built-in crypto wallet

Opera's new browser aims to making using the blockchain-based web as simple as accessing Web2 with direct access to decentralized exchanges, Web3-based NFTs and gaming decentralized apps. There is also integrated support for Twitter and Telegram which can both be accessed directly from the browser's sidebar.

What would a crypto-focused browser be without a dedicated crypto wallet? Fortunately, the browser will feature a built-in non-custodial wallet that will initially support Ethereum in beta. However, Opera plans to extend interoperability across all of the major networks and naming systems through partnerships with Polygon, Solana, Nervos, Celo, Unstoppable Domains, Handshake ENS with more to be announced in the future.

The browser's wallet supports both fungible ERC-20 standards as well as non-fungible standards including ERC-721 tokens with ERC-115 support coming in the first quarter of this year. Users will also be able to purchase cryptocurrency via a built-in fiat-to-crypto on-ramp as well as facilitate direct crypto-to-crypto swaps.

Opera's new browser is now in beta to get feedback from the crypto community and interested users can download it here.

