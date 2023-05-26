This Microsoft Teams update could turn your meeting into a complete mess

Your workplace Microsoft Teams call could soon descend into a bit of a free-for-all thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service has announced a change to its platform that will allow all meeting participants to make annotations whilst on a call.

Previously, only a participant sharing their screen on a Microsoft Teams call could make annotations, which allowed for quick and simple collaboration on thoughts, suggestions or ideas - however this ability will now be expanded to all users.

Microsoft Teams annotations

Although the annotations are meant to be collaborative, and Microsoft undoubtedly has good intentions by expanding the feature, it does seem like it could see some calls or meetings descend into a scrawling mess.

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the feature is scheduled for launch in July 2023, meaning users won't have too long to wait. Upon release, it will be available for users across Mac and Windows Desktop.

Elsewhere, the company has also announced that collaborative notes will be coming to the Teams mobile app for Android.

The update means users will be able to make notes on the go, with changes being immediately synced with their contacts, and any assigned tasks made in the collaborative notes will also automatically sync up with the ToDo and Planner apps, meaning users shouldn't miss out on any vital actions.

Collaborative notes on Teams mobile is set to arrive in July 2023, with users around the world able to access the tool.

Opinion - a good, but possible messy, move

Expanded collaboration has always been a cornerstone of the appeal for platforms such as Microsoft Teams, which exploded in popularity during the pandemic and helped keep us connected with co-workers and colleagues around the globe.

Making edits and suggestions in real-time can be an incredibly useful tool, and cut down on wasted time and countless emails - but only if people use the service for good.

Hopefully there are some controls on these new annotating tools that will stop meetings descending into a free-for-all of coloured words and scribbles - making this actually a useful idea for workers everywhere.