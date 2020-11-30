This HP Elite Dragonfly Cyber Monday deal can save you over $2,000

Save big on the HP Elite Dragonfly workstation with more than $1,000 off every configuration over at HP right now in one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

HP Elite Dragonfly: $Starting at $2571.00 $1414.05 at HP

Save Over $1,000 - The Elite Dragonfly workstation from HP is a premier business laptop for professionals on the go featuring touchscreen display, HP Sure View Privacy, and more - all for over $1,000 off every configuration (a 45% across the board discount), with a more than $2,000 savings on the highest-end configuration. View Deal

We wouldn't recommend this laptop right now at full price since it's a bit light on the specs for the money, but with an across the board 45% discount, you can save over $2,000 on the higher end configurations featuring an eighth-generation Intel i7-8665U, 16GB RAM, 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and HP Sure View Privacy display.

While definitely not for everyone, this is an excellent laptop for the on-the-go business crowd who can afford to put money down on this kind of specialized system but want to save a bundle thanks to this Cyber Monday deal.

Check out all the Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far

More HP Elite Dragonfly deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the HP Elite Dragonfly from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best HP Elite Dragonfly deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 01 days 05 hrs 30 mins 49 secs HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC Amazon Prime $1,450 View Deal HP Elite Dragonfly 13.3"... Staples $1,572.49 View Deal HP Elite Dragonfly... Microsoft US $1,899 View Deal HP Elite Dragonfly - Flip... Walmart $1,938.38 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.