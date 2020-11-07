This Android wrist PC is probably more powerful than an iPhone 7, but it has one huge flaw

TicWris Max 4G smartwatch - $143.99 at Gearbest

The TicWris Max is likely to divide opinion; its form factor is unwieldy, but it will certainly turn heads. It also boasts 4G connectivity, an 8-megapixel camera and 32GB storage. For the best price, use code TICWRISMAXS at checkout.

Take a smartphone, shrink it and strap it to your wrist and you'll get a sense of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is trying to do. As ludicrous as it may sound, the idea is gaining momentum in Asia, where the phablet originated.

Available for $143.99 at Gearbest (£115/AU$208), this device could prove useful for those working in challenging outdoor environments thanks to its 4G connectivity and IP67 waterproof rating.

There's nothing anaemic about the rest of the configuration either. It has a quad-core Mediatek processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, a 2,880mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that does facial ID recognition as well.

If that wasn’t enough, it features built-in GPS, NFC and 802.11n Wi-Fi and can even display the time on its 640x480-pixel 2.86-inch display. Oh and you'll be able to make phone calls too, without the need for a separate device.

It's worth noting the smartwatch runs on Android 7.1.1 (which is already a few years old) and there’s no microSD card slot or USB port for easy file transfer and charging. Coming in at 153g, the TicWris Max is also as heavy as a smartphone, which could tire the wrist over the course of a day.

