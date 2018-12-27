These cheap SIM only deals could be perfect for your new phone: from £3.99 p/m

We reckon you must be in one of two categories. Either you were: (i) a lucky little so-and-so that got a new mobile phone for Christmas; or (ii) a poor old soul that didn't, so decided to splash out on a new phone in the January sales instead.

Whichever camp you fall into, you've come to the right place for a quick and easy look at what the best SIM only deals are in the UK right now to put into the handset.

Among our favourite six are a super cheap tariff from Carphone Warehouse's own network iD Mobile, another that gives you three months use for the price of one, and a massive data SIM from Three that's all about value for money for your Netflix binging and podcast downloading.

We reckon there'll be one in the list for you, but fear not if you don't like our choices as you can simply scroll all the way down to our custom-made SIMO price comparison at the bottom of the page for even more options.

1. £3.99 p/m - the UK's cheapest SIM deal from iD

2. £6.25 p/m - 2 months free and credit back from Smarty

3. £8.50 p/m - balance of data and price from Plusnet

4. £10 p/m - plenty of data for a tenner from Vodafone

5. £17 p/m - big data and perks from Three

6. £30 p/m - £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card from EE

EE | 12-month contract| 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £30 per month

The UK's fastest 4G network tends to be more expensive when it comes to SIMO, but it does often come in with great offers during sales season. This one throws in a £100 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card - just what you need after splurging over Christmas.

