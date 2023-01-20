There are two clear winners in the PSVR 2 launch lineup

By Cat Bussell
published

No longer peripheral

An animorphic cat sits on a boat in Before Your Eyes
(Image credit: Skybound Games)
Big news for virtual reality fans: Sony has announced 13 more launch titles for the PSVR 2 library. This means that over 30 games will be available for the hardware when it releases next month.

The PSVR 2 headset will release on February 22 and comes bundled with a couple of VR 2 Sense controllers and headphones designed to fit directly into the headset itself. The bundle will set you back £529 / $549.99 / AU$879.95 but will not include any games. There will, however, be plenty of PSVR 2 games to purchase separately.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Sony outlined 13 new launch titles for the virtual reality headset, offering an eclectic roster of games comprising of the sinister and psychedelic. On one end of the spectrum, we have Song in the Smoke: Rekindled; a VR survival action-adventure set in a shadowy fantasy world. On the other end, we have What the Bat?, an absurdist comedy where you have to navigate everyday tasks with baseball bats instead of hands. In a way: both are tales as old as time. 

Some launch titles announced include fast rowing simulator Kyak VR: Mirage, gritty FPS Pavlov VR, melancholy storyteller Before Your Eyes, and boxing sim Creed: Rise to Glory. The additions to the lineup also include psychedelic rhythm games like Rez: Infinite, Thumper and Synth Riders: Remastered Edition. 

Polygonic spree

Though many of the 13 newly revealed titles are remasters and rehashes of older games, the lineup boasts two titles that stand head and shoulders above the others. Before Your Eyes looks like a compelling, story-driven experience where you live out the memories of someone on the verge of death. It’s heavy, melancholic stuff, but it also looks eerily beautiful, judging from the trailer above. 

The gloomy game also takes advantage of the PSVR 2’s internal camera, allowing you to make decisions simply by looking at objects and people in the game world. I love seeing VR used to deliver immersive experiences, and it seems like that’s exactly what Before Your Eyes aims to do. 

The Last Clockwinder looks more whimsical, using a vibrant visual style to sell its puzzle elements. In Clockwinder, you can create clones that carry out your actions on repeat, allowing you to solve the title’s puzzles with clever sequencing. It looks like a delightful headscratcher with great promise. 

However, Sony has already played its trump cards when it comes to the huge titles on offer. Grand Turismo 7, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village have already been announced for the PSVR 2. Whether or not the PSVR 2’s triple-A trifecta is enough to draw in consumers remains to be seen. That said, Sony’s roster of supporting titles looks promising. I can’t say whether or not Before Your Eyes or The Last Clockwinder will propel the PSVR 2 to superstardom, but it’s clear that both titles have something unique to offer.    

