The pandemic has thrown the world into a privacy nightmare

The biggest change is that everyone now gets what we have long been talking about. We used to have to convince people that the internet would mean that we all have the chance to make our voices heard, or that people’s jobs and culture will both be tremendously dependent on digital networks. Not anymore. Another change, and one that is welcome, is that people are more skeptical of technologies. They look for the privacy problems, they worry about where their data goes and who is using it. Now our next step is to empower them -- governments and companies have convinced many people that the situation is hopeless. Our job is to convince them that a better future is possible and that we can get there.

We have long worried that the law of surveillance is based upon the presumption that we keep our most private information secret. That is, we keep our key documents in our homes, our key relationships are not tracked or often even known by those outside of our circle of family and friends (and maybe even not there either). Today we all know that our most sensitive information is held not by one, but by many third parties, and Facebook Amazon, Google and others track and either infer (via machine learning or AI) or know all of our associations. This has implications for our rights to privacy against both governments and private companies.

On censorship, we started out worrying about governments, since they were really the key threats to online speech. But now we all see that big tech giants are the leading deciders about whether you get to speak online. It’s not a constitutional problem (in the lawyer sense) but as a practical matter, we need to get to a place where we don’t have just a few companies controlling what is said online.

But also one where we have better tools, whether digital or otherwise, to protect ourselves against hateful, harassing, and other harmful activities online. I think it’s a mistake to think that the tech giants are going to start addressing these issues in a way that satisfies everyone (or maybe even anyone) so we should focus instead on ways to promote competition and interoperability in their systems so that you have better choices.