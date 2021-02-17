LastPass Free might be about to annoy many of its customers with a major change

Top password manager tool LastPass is making some major changes to its free version that could divide customers. Until now users of LastPass Free could access the identity management tool across mobile and desktop devices, but going forward, they will now have to choose between the two.

“We’re making changes to how Free users access LastPass across device types,” Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass, said. “LastPass offers access across two device types – computers (including all browsers running on desktops and laptops) or mobile devices (including mobile phones, smartwatches, and tablets). Starting March 16, 2021, LastPass Free will only include access on unlimited devices of one type.”

It’s worth pointing out that LastPass Free users will still be able to use the software across an unlimited number of devices but they must all be of the same type. This means that you can run LastPass Free on several desktops and laptops at the same time, but you won’t be able to access it from a smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch concurrently.

Last chance

In another disappointing change for non-paying users, email support will also only be provided to subscribers of the Premium and Families plans from March 17. From this point on, Free users will need to rely on either existing support documentation or the company’s forum for help.

In an attempt to soften the blow, LastPass has lowered the cost of upgrading to LastPass Premium for a limited time. Although Premium usually costs $3 a month, it is currently available to existing Free users for just $2.25 a month (billed annually). If Free users choose not to upgrade, the first device that they log in to from March 16 will become their active device type.

Even with the discount, Free users are unlikely to be happy with the changes. Still, the hassle of moving credentials to a different password management tool may mean users put up with a reduced service or simply pay for an upgrade.

Also, here's our roundup of the best antivirus solutions

Via SlashGear