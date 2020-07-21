The best medical alert systems and services for every budget

Choosing the best medical alert system is not a casual decision, whether you’re buying one for yourself or an aging loved one. While the best medic alerts for seniors provide a safety net, it’s also a significant cost to consider, especially if you live on a fixed budget. As such, finding the best safety net at the best value is essential for helping you or your loved one have the tools needed to age in place for as long as possible.

And never has it been more important to age in place. While it’s no secret that most seniors want to live independently, the coronavirus pandemic has made it all the more critical. As the virus has wreaked havoc on care facilities and retirement communities, you need a medical alert system to help keep you safe in your own home. With this in mind, we’ve done the research, talked to experts, tested the systems, and evaluated the services to find the best medical alert systems of 2020.

Medical alert systems: what you need to know

Before you choose a medical alert system for you or an aging loved one, you need to answer the following questions honestly:

Will you (or your loved one) wear it?

Just as a helmet only protects your skull when you wear it, a medical alert system is only a safety net when you’re wearing it. It does you no good to leave it sitting on your nightstand. Unfortunately, this is exactly what ends up happening much of the time. In fact, the AARP suggests that research shows a majority of falls among seniors with medical alert systems occur without the help button being pressed. The reason? The senior wasn’t wearing the device, either because they forgot or because they were avoiding the stigma.

Will you remember to wear it — or charge it if necessary?

If your loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, forgetting to wear the device is something you need to figure out and monitor. But even if you don’t have memory problems, you still need to have confidence you can remember to wear the pendant and charge a mobile device.

Can you afford a medical alert system?

With the cheapest medical alert systems costing $20 per month, you need to make sure you can afford it before buying one. And since most services default to an autopay or auto-renewal policy, it’s easy to lose track and get caught off-guard by a payment you weren’t expecting.

Should you get an in-home or mobile medical alert system?

A mobile medical alert system is safer, even if you have limited mobility. As such, it’s your best choice if you can afford it. Fortunately, with some services offering mobile systems as low as $20 per month, affordability is no longer the delineator.

Can you avoid giving in to sales pressure?

Medical alert services are notoriously aggressive when it comes to selling their products. We tracked how many times sales reps call, emailed, and texted us over the span of 30 days and it’s incredible how tenacious some can be to get a sale. And once you talk to a sales rep, expect them to up-sell you on accessories, like wall buttons, extra pendants, a lockbox, and more. Keep your budget in mind and hold fast to it. These unnecessary add-ons can easily end up doubling the monthly cost of your medical alert system if you can’t say no.

What does a medical alert system cost?

Typically, the cheapest medical alert systems are landline in-home systems. The average cost is about $30 per month, but many services have dropped the price in recent years. Bay Alarm Medical, for example, offers a landline in-home system for $20 per month.

In-home cellular systems, which connect to a wireless providers cellular network instead of a landline, cost about $35 per month. But again, many services have lower prices, like MobileHelp, which costs roughly $25 per month.

Mobile medical alert systems range between $35 and $60 per month depending on whether you want fall detection and GPS features. Still, you can get one of the best mobile medical alert systems for $25 per month with GreatCall. And RescueTouch offers a mobile medical alert system for $20 per month, though it calls 911 directly rather than a monitoring center.

Fall detection is a relatively new product and typically costs between $5 per month to as high as $20 per month depending on the company. On average, a fall detection pendant adds $10 per month to your regular medical alert system subscription. You can’t get a fall detection sensor without having a medical alert subscription.

Most services also offer other add-ons. Some, like wall buttons or additional pendants, cost around $2 per month. And some are one-time costs, like a lockbox for your keys.

You should never feel pressured to get an add-on.

How it works

Medical alert systems comparison

This is how our recommended medical alert systems compare head-to-head in five crucial categories. You can read a short review of each below.

Company Lowest Monthly Cost Fall Detection Cost (per month) Best Medical Alert System Emergency Response Grade Audio Quality GreatCall $24.99 $39.99 Lively Mobile Plus A+ A+ Medical Guardian $29.95 $10 Freedom Guardian A A+ MobileHelp $24.99 $10 MobileHelp Solo C- A RescueTouch $19.99 $29 The Whole She-Bang C+ C Bay Alarm Medical $19.99 $10 On-the-Go B B+

How we review medical alert systems

Every medical alert system we reviewed is viewed through the lens of its safety net - how well does it protect your senior loved one and is it affordable? To do this, we started by creating a list of all the medical alert services we could find. A list that started with 72 medical alert companies. We eliminated services that were only available to specific regions and focused on services available nationwide. Then we looked at the terms and conditions and eliminated medical alert services that required a contract (which is why we don’t review Life Alert, as they require a 3 year contract).

Once we settled on 15 medical alert services, we ordered an in-home and mobile system from each service. Then we tested and compared the systems. We evaluated the audio quality, measured the volume, and looked at the design and robustness of the device. Then we timed the emergency response and evaluated the call center. Finally, we evaluated the services, looking at how their pricing compares to others, how aggressive is their marketing approach and whether the company is truly “senior friendly” by comparing the customer service, the refund and cancellation policies, and the company's general approach to helping seniors age-in-place.

Medical alert systems mini reviews

Best overall medical alert system: GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus

For: Fastest call response time | Affordable basic package | Solid construction with excellent audio quality

Against: One-time product fee of $49.95

To be the best medical alert system overall, you need to provide an exceptional safety net for seniors at a price that doesn’t break a budget. Well, with the GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus, this is exactly what you get — a GPS mobile medical alert system with excellent audio quality, the fastest emergency response time of any service we tested, and a starting price that’s lower than most service’s in-home landline systems. Despite the $49.95 equipment fee (which purchases the device), there aren’t really any bad points.

Starting at $24.95 per month, the GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus is one of the most affordable medical alert systems on the market. And it’s a mobile PERS device, which means you get the best communication with emergency responders from wherever your emergency occurs. The GPS feature means EMTS can track your location and reach you faster. For $5 more per month, you also get access to the Urgent Care feature where you can talk to doctors and nurses and the GreatCall Link, an app for caretakers and loved ones. And for $15 dollars more per month, you get one of the best fall detection sensors we’ve ever tested.

Read our full Great Call review.

Best overall options: Medical Guardian

For: Many packages to choose from | Excellent performance in tests | Medical alert smartwatch

Against: Aggressive marketing

Medical Guardian is our pick for best overall options because of the six packages it has to offer. Most medical alert services offer the same three packages — an in-home landline system, an in-home cellular system, and a mobile GPS system. And in this regard, Medical Guardian is no different. They offer the Classic Guardian, the Home Guardian, and the Mobile Guardian. However, they also offer a different mobile package called the Active Guardian. And they have the Freedom Guardian, a medical alert smartwatch, and the Family Guardian, an activity tracker and medical alert system.

With six packages, you have the best chance of finding a medical alert system to fit your situation and budget than with other services. The Freedom Guardian is our personal favorite, as very few companies offer a medical alert smartwatch, which is the best option for avoiding the stigma of a medical alert system while also including additional features, such as weather apps. But most of all, Medical Guardian’s systems performed well in all of our tests. The emergency response time was second only to GreatCall and the operators were unrivaled. So when you consider the combination of high-end performance with all the options, it’s clear why Medical Guardian is one of the best medical alert services around.

Read our full Medical Guardian review.

Best manufacturer of medical alert systems: MobileHelp

For: Excellent audio quality | Manufactures in-home and mobile systems | Smartwatch option

Against: Below average call response times

Take a look at each of our medical alert system reviews and you’ll quickly notice that most of the services use the same in-home medical alert system and the same mobile systems. MobileHelp designed and manufactured the best performing (and one of the most popular) in-home medical alert systems. It also makes an excellent mobile GPS system used by many of its competitors. It says a lot about a product’s quality when your competitors use the product you make. This is why MobileHelp is our pick for the best manufacturer of medical alert systems.

The MobileHelp CBS in-home cellular system has the best audio quality of any in-home system we reviewed. The calls with emergency responders were easy to hear while still being loud. In addition, the base station includes bright buttons and a display that shows the temperature, cellular signal strength, date, and time. All in all, if you had to choose an in-home system, it’s the best option on the market. That said, a mobile system is better and the MobileHelp Solo (also widely used in the industry) provides exceptional audio quality with GPS tracking. And since MobileHelp makes the systems it sells, the packages are more affordable than other services, which are buying the same systems from MobileHelp.

Read our full MobileHelp review.

Best for senior couples: RescueTouch

For: Affordable base package | Stylish and waterproof | Chit-chat feature keeps you in touch with your loved one

Against: Below average call response time | Poor audio quality

RescueTouch is perhaps the most unique medical alert service in our review. For starters, it has only one medical alert system, the SOS mobile GPS device. That said, there are six different packages of features you can get with this mobile device, ranging from one that only calls 911 when you press the help button (an option that costs jus $20 per month) to the Chit-Chat feature, which is for senior couples and allows them to talk to each other through the SOS mobile device. Since most medical alert services focus on seniors who live alone, RescueTouch earns our pick for best medical alert system for couples because there aren’t enough services catering to this demographic.

RescueTouch also has packages for seniors who want a medical alert system but don’t want to call a monitoring center. Most of the time, your senior loved one doesn’t need an ambulance. They just need a little help. With these packages, they can press the help button and it calls a family member or neighbor. In fact, even in an emergency, many seniors feel more comfortable calling a family member than an emergency call center.

Read our full RescueTouch review.

Most affordable: Bay Alarm Medical

For: Affordable systems | Excellent speakerphone | First in-car system

Against: Multiple issues with the emergency call center | Sensitive fall detection

For many seniors, living on a fixed income is a reality, so splurging for the high-end mobile medical alert system may not be possible, especially if the price might increase at some point. With Bay Alarm Medical, the basic in-home medical alert system costs $19.95 per month. By comparison, the same in-home landline systems with most other medical alert companies costs around $30 per month. And Bay Alarm Medical locks you into that price when you sign up, which means it never goes up for as long as you have an active account. This makes budgeting easy.

It features the MyTrex MXD landline system, which is the loudest medical alert system we’ve tested. The audio quality is sometimes great, and sometimes not. So you need to make sure you test your MyTrex system to evaluate how well you’ll be able to hear emergency responders.

Bay Alarm Medical wasn’t the best performing service in our tests, as we had multiple issues with both the in-home system and the mobile system connecting to the call center. That said, these were both product issues that were easily sorted by testing the equipment often, which you should do with any medical alert system.

Read our full Bay Alarm Medical review.

Medical alert systems: the best features

Looking to understand what the best, most important, features of medical alert systems are? Here's our top ten.

Emergency Response Time

This is the time from the moment you press the help button to the moment an operator answers. According to most services, the industry average is around 55 seconds, which was consistent with our testing.

Audio Quality

Communication is the next most important feature with a medical alert system. You need to effectively hear the emergency operator, as they will ask important questions about your situation while staying on the line until help arrives.

Range

With GPS mobile systems, range is not an issue. But with in-home systems, the specified range is typically between 300 and 1,200 feet.

GPS

Most mobile medical alert systems feature GPS tracking. While the GPS is sometimes used with caretaker apps to track and locate seniors with dementia, it’s also used by emergency responders to quickly locate you in an emergency.

Fall Detection

A fall detection sensor automatically detects a fall and calls for help. These pendants or features typically cost around $10 extra per month. The technology isn’t perfect, but the peace of mind it provides is worth it for many people.

Redundant US-based 24/7 monitoring centers: Every medical alert service has at least two monitoring centers located in the US, each open year round without any off hours. This ensures your call for help is answered regardless of the time of day or day of the year.

Bi-lingual Services

Most monitoring centers provide bi-lingual services for English and Spanish speakers. Some monitoring centers can accommodate over 100 languages.

Waterproof Devices

Since a medical alert system is only good if you wear, this includes the shower and the pool. As such, every system we’ve reviewed is waterproof.

No Contract Terms

You should never lock yourself into a long-term commitment. As such, we only recommended and reviewed services with “no contract, cancel anytime” policies.

Pro-rated Refund

Most medical alert services provide a pro-rated refund when you cancel. This way, you only pay for what you used.

