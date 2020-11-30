The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle is here – but it's selling fast

The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals haven't brought us anything quite as hot as the mega-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle we saw on Black Friday, but there is still a hot new bundle you can pick up. The Fortnite-branded Nintendo Switch is $299 at Amazon right now, and in-stock at the time of publication.

If you want it, though, be fast. It's sold out at Target, Best Buy and Walmart today already. Amazon will inevitably run out of stock soon, too – just as we've seen every Nintendo Switch sell out over the past few months.

Here's the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch – and another Switch you can pre-order at GameStop in case this first one runs out.

The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition with Yellow and Blue Joy-Con: $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fortnite Nintendo Switch in stock (it comes with a few in-game goodies), but we expect it to quickly sell out like it did at Target and Walmart earlier. You'll need to grab this deal quick then before it's gone – we can't be certain the Switch will have reliable stock before the holidays. View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Gray) with Mario Glassware bundle: $339.98: $299 at GameStop

Get the elusive Nintendo Switch with a set of Mario-themed glasses for the console's retail price – technically it's a bundle you're pre-ordering for December 15. This will sell out fast, and should make a great gift set. Also available in Neon. Arrives December 15View Deal

This first Switch unit comes with a Fortnite-branded content pack, including around $20 worth of V-bucks, the in-game currency of Fortnite. So while you're not technically getting a game in this bundle, if you have a Fortnite fan in your life, they'll likely appreciate the digital goodies.

Like we say, we expect it to sell out fast, so grab it if you know you want it. Hopefully before the end of the year, we'll see a little more regular stock of Nintendo's mega-popular home console/handheld hybrid.

More Nintendo Switch deals on Cyber Monday

