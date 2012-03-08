Sky Store gets more movies, takes on Lovefilm

Sky has announced that it is adding more pay-as-you-go movie content to its Sky Store, as it moves to take on the likes of Lovefilm, iTunes and Netflix for on-demand rental content.

The move also sees the end of Sky Box Office for Anytime+ users – we're guessing the brand didn't really fit with Sky offering older content as well as new movies through its Anytime+ service.

In a press release, Sky was keen to point out how it matches up with Lovefilm and iTunes in terms of rentals and it seems to be doing a pretty good job.

For new SD titles, Sky's service is £3.49 a month, going up to £3.99 when you add HD into the mix. Its back catalogue titles are at £1.99, with this moving to £2.49 for HD content and its offers start from 99p.

Sky high

According to Sky, this means its older library movies (SD) are 50p cheaper than both iTunes and Lovefilm.

It has also been announced that Sky customers will be able to rent movies from the Sky Store via Sky Go on a PC or Mac. Non Anytime+ users will still get Sky Box Office, with the added bonus of more content.

Immortals, Paranormal Activity 3 and The Three Musketeers are three premium movies which are heading to Sky Store this month.

There's also Patch Adams coming for 99p, but the less said about that the better.