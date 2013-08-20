Sky Share brings Sky+ recording to Facebook

Sky has bunked up with Facebook to offer Sky+ functionality through the social network. The idea is that you link the Sky Share app up to Facebook then you'll be given a list of programmes over the next week that your friends will be watching. You can then, in turn, send out your own recommendations to your Facebook Timeline or Twitter and complete the social circle.

The Facebook app is available to non-Sky customers but given it also allows you to control your Sky+ box to set programmes to record, it seems a better fit if you have already bought into a Sky bundle.

You can preview trailers and the like through the app, though, just so you can see what you are missing and cry all over your terrestrial TV's remote. Head over to the Sky Share page to try it out.

