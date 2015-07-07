Showtime's streaming service just landed on Apple TV

While Showtime's standalone-streaming service was announced a month ago, it's officially launching today.

Taking on HBO's own cable-free service, HBO Now, Showtime's offering will be available on Apple TV, Hulu, Roku TV and PlayStation Vue starting today, ahead of a number of the network's series' premieres slated for July 12.

The service is available for $10.99 per month, which is cheaper than HBO's $15 per month subscription.

Showtime does have a special deal with Hulu, which means Hulu subscribers will get the service for $8.99 per month, though keep in mind that's on top of Hulu's $7.99 monthly prescription.

Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial, and will show live content as well as the network's back catalog on demand.