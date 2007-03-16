CeBIT 2007: Rock launches PCTV hybrid

Apple put a phone into the iPod and created the Apple iPhone , and now PC maker Rock is following the convergence trend. Yesterday at the CeBIT show here in Hannover it launched a PC/LCD TV combo.

Rock says the Meivo - which stands for Multimedia Entertainment Integrating Video On-demand - comes with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, two hard disk drive bays, built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and includes an RF keyboard and mouse. It will include both digital and digital/analogue hybrid TV tuners.

The Meivo runs under Microsoft's Windows Vista operating system and includes a personal video report and internet TV (IPTV) support.

The first Meivo will be a 22-inch model. However Rock says ""other sizes are to be added depending on what customers want".

The Meivo goes on sale and the end of April for £1,174.