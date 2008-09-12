Two Blu-ray Sony Vaio notebooks announced

Sony has announced two new Blu-ray laptops for the US, the Vaio NS and the Vaio CS.

Both laptops have been equipped to deal with the HD world. The NS houses a 15.4-inch widescreen display, with Sony's own super-bright LCD tech, while the CS is equipped with a 14.1-inch widescreen display with the same brightening technology.

Both models have been given a dedicated AV mode that lets you watch a movie, look at photos and play music all at the touch of a button.

The notebooks are powered by an Intel Centrino 2 chip and Blu-ray drives are an optional but definitely wanted extra.

Colourful

Both models come in a variety of pretentious-sounding colours. The NS available in: nightfall blue, silk white and granite silver; the CS coming in sangria, cosmopolitan, dove, black and matte black.

Price-wise, the CS model, with Blu-ray capabilities, will set you back $1,000 and the NS around $1,070, so circa £600 each.