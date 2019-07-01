Super Mario Maker 2 price is $5 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Trending

New game at a slight discount, and the best price around

Super Mario Maker 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is only two weeks from today, and there are deals coming out ahead of it – like $5 off the just-released Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

Like its predecessor, Super Mario Maker 2 lets players create their own side-scrolling platformer levels with familiar features, obstacles, enemies and items from Nintendo's 34-year-old Mario franchise. Choose from a variety of styles across the game series’ history, from the 8-bit looks of the original Super Mario Bros to the updated Super Mario 3D World.

Super Mario Maker 2 (Amazon) - $54 (was $59)
Get the level-creating Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch for a slight $5 off...but hey, any discount on a new game is welcome.View Deal

Players can share their levels via a code, allowing anyone to access and play after they enter it. The community has already created tons of levels, from brilliantly creative courses to ultra-punishing tests of timing and endurance.

If that sounds like your kind of game, pick up Super Mario Maker 2 at a slight discount - it’s not much off, but any reduction in the price tag is surprising for a just-released title.

