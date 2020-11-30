Super Cyber Monday deals: Nintendo Switch games are down to their lowest ever price

With Cyber Monday now well underway, we've seen some of the best Nintendo Switch games hit their lowest ever price. These are all highly coveted games, too, and it's not often we see The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for just $30 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for only £35. It's a great chance to save on some of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch, then.

It's rare to see first-party games from Nintendo go on sale, with many holding their usual MSRP throughout the year and long after release. It's a fantastic opportunity, then, to pick up some of the finest games in the Switch's library.

You'll have to act fast, though, as these deals are likely to be snapped up fast before the day is out.

You'll find all these offers just below. But, for those not in the US or UK, you can scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch prices in your region.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals US

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Best deal yet Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Walmart is offering almost $30 off Link's Awakening. This is the physical version as well, beating Amazon's previous deal on a download only code.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

The beanpole plumber returns in Luigi's Mansion 3, which is currently down to just $30 at Walmart.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Create your own Mario levels and take on the challenge of besting those designed by others. This is a great saving on Super Mario Maker 2, now just $30 at Walmart.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

A rare discount on Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this top-tier Nintendo Switch exclusive is just $30 at Walmart during Cyber Monday - don't miss it before it's gone.

Yoshi's Crafted World: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Step into Yoshi's gorgeous hand-crafted world in this new adventure. Now only $30 during Cyber Monday, don't miss out on this deal.

Splatoon 2: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

A frantic, fun online multiplayer game, Splatoon 2 is the down to just $30 at Walmart. A unique shooter that oozes with charm, if you've yet to give Splatoon 2 a go, now's the time.

Mario Tennis Aces: $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Walmart's serving up a ace deal on Mario Tennis Aces, with the game now just $30 during Cyber Monday. If you love the Mario universe and are a fan of tennis, this deal is a no brainer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party Double Pack: $99.99 $79.99 at Target

Get two great games for less with this double pack from Target. You're saving $20 with this deal, so this is the perfect bundle if you're having two top multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey: $99.99 at Walmart

Get one of the best Nintendo Switch games and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Walmart with this bundle deal. The controller features HD Rumble, built-in amiibo function laity and motion controls.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals UK

Lowest ever price Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £39.99 £35 at Amazon

Down to its lowest ever price, now's your chance to pick up one of 2020's most popular games. Build your island, make new friends, and discover the world of Animal Crossing.

View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £39.99 £35 at Amazon

Only a penny off its lowest ever price, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch, and a must-have for any fans of multiplayer titles. Save 12% with this great deal.



View Deal

Super Mario Party: £39.99 £35 at Amazon

Another Nintendo Switch game that's dropped to its lowest ever price, Super Mario Party is the perfect game to play with friends and family, with 80+ mini games that take full advantage of the Joy-Con controllers.

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: £39.99 £35 at Amazon

Explore a reimagined Koholint Island in this sumptuous remake of Link's Awakening. With 12% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this must-have title.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: £39.99 £35 at Amazon

We've not seen New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe go for as cheap as this before, so save 12% on this four player side-scrolling classic before the price ramps back up.



View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: £41 £35 at Asda

Jump into Super Mario Odyssey for less with this super deal from Asda. Super Mario Odyssey is a fine return to form for Mario, and easily one of the best games on Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Maker 2: £41 £35 at Asda

Create your own Mario levels and take on the challenge of besting those designed by others. This is a great saving on Super Mario Maker 2, now just £35 at Asda.

