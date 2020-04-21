Stranger Things and Witcher stars team up in new Fleabag director Netflix film

After a dose of Stranger Things, The Witcher or Fleabag? Well, this incoming Netflix film looks set to combine parts from all three.

Netflix has announced a new Sherlock Holmes movie, featuring Stranger Things' Mille Bobbie Brown and The Witcher's Henry Cavill, with Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer helming the film. It will also star Helena Bonham Carter (Alice in Wonderland) and Sam Claflin (Journey's End), while the screenplay was written by Jack Thorne (BBC's His Dark Materials).

what's that? 🕵🏻 👣 👣 👣 👣a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix.April 21, 2020

Titled Enola Holmes, it appears to be based on the series of young adult fiction novels penned by Nancy Springer – and it follows the younger sister of the famous British detective. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the film, which was produced by Legendary Entertainment.

Today's best Netflix deals Netflix Netflix $8.99 /mth View 1st month free

Give me the content

We don't have a release date for the film yet, other than the vague assurance that it's "coming soon to Netflix". There's been a lot of delays for Netflix shows this year, however, with the Covid-19 pandemic causing production to shut down for numerous shows – Stranger Things season 4 included – and not much clarity over when they might resume.

We've been told that Netflix's slate of releases will continue unaffected for the next few months, though, with the fallout from halted in-production shows only becoming more apparent on the service later in the year.

That leads us to assume we'll be seeing this film in the coming weeks, rather than in 2021 – why announce it as coming soon if it was one of the titles delayed, after all? At the very least, we hope it hasn't been haphazardly self-filmed in the actors' homes, TikTok-style. (You viewers deserve better.)

For now, you can enjoy (or, at least watch) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows on Netflix – the sequel to the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.