Splunk wants to kick off the next generation of digital transformation

Splunk has unveiled a range of updates to its cloud tools as it looks to help businesses of all sized maintain their digital progress.

At the company's .conf 2021 event, new upgrades were revealed to Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise, aiming to ease the digital transformation journey for businesses all over the world.

As many organizations look to kickstart their digital journey following the pandemic, Splunk says it can help in offering a range of platforms and tools geared towards getting the most out of the mountains of data generated by many companies today.

Strong data foundation

“Over the past eighteen months, the transformative power of data moved to the forefront of how organizations have been reinventing themselves and their customer experiences. In an unpredictable world, organizations with a strong data foundation thrived despite unforeseen changes,” said Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Splunk.

“As we enter this next era of opportunity, we understand the responsibility and partnership with our customers, and Splunk is committed to their success. Data is everywhere - public clouds, on-premises data centers, the edge, apps, third party tools - and Splunk will be right there with our customers to help them turn data into doing.”

The cloud journey can still prove difficult for many businesses, but Splunk says that its Cloud Platform can help provide extra flexibility and reliability for its customers. Among the additions to Splunk Cloud Platform are a new Data Manager tool to help data onboarding from AWS, Microsoft 365 and Google Cloud, and new Ingest Actions that allow customers to action data in motion, meaning they can filter, route and even redact data to Splunk or external AWS S3 storage.

A boosted Federated Search feature provides customers with a unified search experience across all their deployment types in a single search bar, allowing them to quicky track down the exact data they want.

Finally, the company is introducing workload pricing, allowing Splunk Cloud Platform customers to buy based on the exact infrastructure used to deliver services, meaning no one should pay over the limit.