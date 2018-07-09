Sony's Xperia XZ2 Premium is going to be one of the heaviest phones of 2018

Sony's Xperia XZ2 Premium is set to be one of the heaviest phones that you can buy when it's released later this month in the US.

It's set to land in the US on July 30, and the larger design than other Sony phones means it's going to come in at 232 grams. That may not sound like much on paper, but when compared to other flagship phones that's a high number.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active - a phone designed to be rugged and therefore quite heavy - weighs 208 grams, while the iPhone 8 Plus is 202 grams. Those two phones are also among the heaviest on the market.

Sony's last phone in the range (the Xperia XZ Premium) weighed 195 grams.

Exactly why the new phone is so much heavier is unclear. It may be down to a combination of the aluminum framing, curved 3D glass design and the 3,540mAh battery inside.

Brace your pockets

It's also set to be a remarkably thick device at 11.9mm compared to the last generation's 7.9mm. The phone is set to feature a 5.8-inch 4K display, and Sony remains the only manufacturer to offer a screen of that resolution on its smartphones.

Announced back in April, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is set to finally become available at the end of July this year, but so far we only know the release date for those in the US.

In fact, if you live in the UK you won't be able to buy the phone as Sony has confirmed it currently has no plans to range the device there.

Sony told TechRadar back in April, "Given the strength of the existing Xperia XZ range, specifically the XZ2, XZ2 Compact, and XZ Premium, there are currently no plans for widespread ranging of the handset [XZ2 Premium] in the UK and Ireland.

"This decision will be reviewed nearer to retail launch in summer 2018."

Whether Sony has rethought its intentions of not bringing the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium to the UK is unclear, but if it does decide to we'll hopefully find out very soon.

