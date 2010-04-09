WebKit 2.0 announced, taking leaf from Chrome

WebKit - at the heart of key browsers like Safari and

Apple has announced that a new version of the hugely popular WebKit is coming that will bring Chrome-like split processes to any browser using the framework.

WebKit, a layout engine that allows browsers to render web pages, is currently at the heart of not only the Safari browser but also Google's Chrome – but one of the latter's key benefits is that it runs each process separately – meaning that it can be more easily isolated

Apple is now looking to integrate this idea into the very heart of the WebKit framework.

Heads-up

"This is a heads-up that we will shortly start landing patches for a new WebKit framework that we at Apple have been working on for a while," said Apple's Anders Carlsson and Sam Weinig.

"We currently call this new framework "WebKit2".

"WebKit2 is designed from the ground up to support a split process model, where the web content (JavaScript, HTML, layout, etc) lives in a separate process.

"This model is similar to what Google Chrome offers, with the major difference being that we have built the process split model directly into the framework, allowing other clients to use it."

Those other clients include the Symbian S60 OS' browser and the Android web browser.