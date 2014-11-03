Windows 8/8.1 finally catching up on Windows XP

Windows XP (and Windows Vista) might finally be on its way out according to Statcounter and NetApplications, two online analytics companies.

The former lists Windows XP as having slipped to 13.22% of the global desktop OS market compared to 16.86 for Windows 8 and Windows 8.1.

What's interesting is that over the past 12 months, Windows 7 market share remained remarkably stable (between 54.32 and 55.67%) while the combined marketshare of Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 doubled over the same period.

Shares of Windows 8 have understandably fallen compared to last year as compulsory migration to Windows 8.1 takes place.

NetAppliacations' NetMarketshare also shows a similar trend with Windows XP now accounting for 17.18% in October 2014, not far ahead of Windows 8/8.1's 16.80%.

There was a significant slump for Microsoft's antiquated OS over that month with a drop of more than 28%, one probably due to the back-to-school season in the US and Europe.

Microsoft stopped supplying Windows 7 and Windows 8 licenses to OEM PC vendors on Friday 31st October which means that sooner rather than later, there will be no new devices based on these two OSes on the market.

The Redmond-based company is gearing up to its next big launch, Windows 10, next year, one which is likely to accelerate the Windows XP exodus even more.

Via Netmarketshare and Statcounter