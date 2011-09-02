Samsung CEO: We don't want webOS

Over at IFA 2011, Samsung's CEO Choi Gee Sung told reporters that the company would "never" pursue a purchase of webOS.

"It's not right that acquiring an operating system is becoming a fashion," said Choi, going on to claim that Samsung is working "harder than people outside think" to boost its own software credentials.

It's a bit of a shame, because we'd like to see what Samsung could do with a decent in-house OS (no offence, Bada).

Decency

His comments come after 'industry insiders' suggested that the company was looking into scooping webOS up after HP decided that it wasn't so much of a goer last month.

Our hopes were also raised by Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee's comments that the company must "more actively seek mergers and acquisitions".

HP, which bought Palm for $1.2 billion last year in order to own the webOS software, announced last month that it was ceasing production of webOS hardware, including the HP TouchPad and the HP Pre smartphone range.

So what's next for webOS then? Well, another company may yet buy it, but HP is also looking at licensing the software to third-party manufacturers.

The company also said it will continue to "support and evolve" the maligned OS, and we may see it make its way onto other consumer hardware like printers.

From Bloomberg

